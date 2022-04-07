NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,708. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

