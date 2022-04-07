AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 233.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 256.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

