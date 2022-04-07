Ren (REN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.18 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $438.77 million and $47.18 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00036308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00104952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

