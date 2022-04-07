NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $1,308.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00262098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

