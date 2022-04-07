Analysts Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Target Price at $19.57

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

VG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 3,943,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.98, a PEG ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

