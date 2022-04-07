PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

