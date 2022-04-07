$297.93 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post $297.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.60 million and the highest is $301.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.76. 1,162,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.