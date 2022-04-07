AGF Investments LLC Has $935,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

BKI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

