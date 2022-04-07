AGF Investments LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $409.20. 607,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.75. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $255.60 and a twelve month high of $410.64.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

