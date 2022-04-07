Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $65.55 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $65,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $158.86. 6,832,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

