AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 1,463,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,550. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

