AGF Investments LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.93 on Thursday, hitting $465.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,577. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day moving average of $376.21.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

