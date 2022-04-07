United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 60,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.70. 3,626,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,157. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.26 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

