AGF Investments LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.83. 1,641,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,742. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $277.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

