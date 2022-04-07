AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $103.61. 5,702,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

