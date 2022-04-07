AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $72,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Natixis boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 2,316,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

