AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 11,935 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $76,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.40 on Thursday, hitting $379.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,095. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

