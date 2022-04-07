AGF Investments Inc. Sells 10,113 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $60,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $343.38. 606,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.34 and its 200-day moving average is $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.