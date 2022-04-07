Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,034,809. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.