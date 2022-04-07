Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $88,780.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $88,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,395. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

