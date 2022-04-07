New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $11,655,972.34 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

