Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FNKO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 353,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
