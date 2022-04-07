Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 353,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

