AGF Investments Inc. Sells 25,660 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Tapestry worth $57,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tapestry by 25.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,717. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.