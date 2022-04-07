AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $80,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

NYSE:J traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,454. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

