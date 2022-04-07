AGF Investments Inc. Has $86.31 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $86,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

