AGF Investments Inc. Sells 959 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $94,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $323,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

NYSE GWW traded down $4.70 on Thursday, reaching $521.42. The company had a trading volume of 343,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.43 and its 200 day moving average is $479.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $527.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

