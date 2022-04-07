TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,107 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of TC Energy worth $105,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,044,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,148,000 after purchasing an additional 238,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,825. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

