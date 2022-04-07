AGF Investments America Inc. Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 3.2% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.00. 772,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.59. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.99 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

