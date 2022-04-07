Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 46,897,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

