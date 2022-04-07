Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,068,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,774. The stock has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

