Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.16. 5,031,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,319. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.97, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

