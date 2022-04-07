XML Financial LLC Sells 159 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,646. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

