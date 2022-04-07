The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875,959 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $162,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,894. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

