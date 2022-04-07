AGF Investments Inc. Buys 110,286 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 1.41% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $117,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369,904 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 630,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,102. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

