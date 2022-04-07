AGF Investments Inc. Buys 124,226 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $140,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.06. 2,575,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

