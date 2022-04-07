The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is AGF Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $215,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.65 and a 200 day moving average of $373.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

