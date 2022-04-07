Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $242.12

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get F5 alerts:

FFIV traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.92. 440,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock worth $2,817,711 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F5 by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.