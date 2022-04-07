Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 228.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 556,750 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

