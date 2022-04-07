SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have commented on SNCAF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

