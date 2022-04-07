AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 364,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 151,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 6,711,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

