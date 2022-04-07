$4.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will report $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.51 and the highest is $4.85. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 628,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

