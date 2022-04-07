Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Target Price at $35.83

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 958,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.