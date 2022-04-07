Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $53.09 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $9.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $5.24 or 0.00012041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

