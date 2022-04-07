AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 977 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

ABBV stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.28. 7,350,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.35 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

