AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 9,912 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $171.14. 734,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,617. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

