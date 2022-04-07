Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,270 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.04% of B&G Foods worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 812,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

