WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,344. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.