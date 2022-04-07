Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 126,220 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,220 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.94% of Momentive Global worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $969,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $2,396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $10,213,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 995,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

