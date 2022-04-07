Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,915 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

