Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.72 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. 10,867,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

